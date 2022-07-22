Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Announces Change in Relationship with Chief Product Officer Luke Hemphill and Clarification of Shares for Debt Previously Announced

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. (the "Company" or "Orchid") (CSE:ORCD) (OTC:ORVRF), a vaporizer innovation company, announced today it has removed Luke Hemphill as the Chief Product Officer. Luke Hemphill remains employed by the Company but is no longer in the Chief Product Officer position and is no longer an Officer of the Company effective July 1, 2022.

"Mr. Luke Hemphill has been with the company since its inception in 2017. Luke has been a valuable asset to the company and will remain to be so. However, due to personal reasons, Luke has decided to step down from his Chief Product Officer position and take on a new role for the company. With our product portfolio stronger and more competitive, lead generation and closing deals from our growing pipeline of potential customers will be critical to our continued advancement. So Luke's new position will be focused on identifying leads, driving sales development and managing current key accounts," said Rick Brown, President of Orchid Ventures.

Orchid refers to its news release dated February 1, 2022 whereby it advised that pursuant to a debt settlement agreement with Adam Forrest dated July 14, 2021, Orchid had issued Mr. Forrest 299,928 common shares (the "Debt Shares") as a full repayment of his debt. Due to inadvertence, the Debt Shares were not issued on such date, but were issued on July 21, 2022. The Debt Shares are subject to a four month hold ending November 22, 2022. The transaction was payment for a cannabis license in Long Beach, CA which Orchid subsequently sold.

Orchid Ventures is a California-based cannabis innovation company that has developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery systems. Orchid also owns 100% of PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU, and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value. Learn more at https://purtecdesigns.com/

