Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated June 13, 2022 were elected as directors of good natured®, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or until their successors are appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Paul Antoniadis 16,432,573 98.6% 228,617 1.4% Jim Zadra 16,153,209 97.0% 507,981 3.0% Michael Thomson 16,432,573 98.6% 228,617 1.4% Joel Marsh 16,468,786 98.8% 192,404 1.2%

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors, and the approval of certain amendments to the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the "Incentive Plan").

Under the terms of the Incentive Plan and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval of amendments to the Incentive Plan, including increasing the number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") reserved for issuance under the Incentive Plan from 21,529,801 to 29,014,495 Common Shares, being approximately 13% of the aggregate number of issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company as at June 13, 2022, and making other changes to reflect the TSX-V's new securities based compensation policies, as summarized in the Management Information Circular June 13, 2022.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

