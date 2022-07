1791 Management LLC: Black Rifle Coffee Director , George Munoz, was sent a letter from 1791 Management requesting his resignation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / 1791 Management LLC ("1791"), a West Coast Investment Firm sent a letter to George Munoz Director of Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC). A copy of the letter is available here: Letter demanding George Munoz's resignation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709563/Black-Rifle-Coffee-Director-BRCC-George-Munoz-was-sent-a-letter-from-1791-Management-requesting-his-resignation