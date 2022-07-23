London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - Canadian insurers today are gearing up for a future of unpredictable change. From the talent drain and technology influx to rising customer expectations and innovative partnerships, the insurance landscape is full of uncertainty, but also opportunity.

That's why we've gathered 5 senior industry executives to share their thoughts on this new age of transformation within the Canadian insurance market, and their thoughts on the future of our industry.

Get insights straight from our panel of industry thought-leaders:

Marc Lipman, President & CEO at Lloyd's Canada

at Anna Foat, Director Design Literacy at Sunlife Financial

at Hashmat Rohian, VP & CTO - Emerging Business Models , The Co-operators

, Maria Laverde, Sr. Product Specialist & Marketing Professor at Medavie Blue Cross

at Tanna Brodbar, VP & Head of Enterprise Risk Strategy, Advisory & Technology, Great-West Lifeco

Sharing their thoughts on:

What has been the biggest challenge to Canadian insurers innovating and overcoming legacy systems?

Why and how do traditional mindsets towards innovation impact change within the Canadian insurance space? How can this be overcome?

We saw many carriers rethinking their strategies within a short timeframe due to the pandemic. How can new innovations be sustained in future years?

What new trends do you think Canadian insurers should expect in the next 5 years?

