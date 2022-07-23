Anzeige
Samstag, 23.07.2022
Der große Gewinner: Rallye scheint jetzt unaufhaltsam / Jetziges Handeln von Vorteil?
WKN: A2QHVL ISIN: US5533681012 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
22.07.22
22:00 Uhr
28,430 US-Dollar
-1,250
-4,21 %
23.07.2022 | 00:45
MP Materials Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK , July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will replace Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASD:SAFM) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 27 . Cargill and Continental Grain acquired Sanderson Farms in a deal that closed today.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 27, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

MP Materials

MP

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Sanderson Farms

SAFM

Consumer Staples

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2022 PR Newswire
