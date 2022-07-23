Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2022) - PH Consumting Group now provides business and hierarchy to understand the seventeen steps of backstage commerce and business operations. PH Platform (Lingchai Laishi Co., Ltd.) has recently launched new business strategies and solutions in their services. The company is primarily focused on developing emerging startups and exploring the ecological chains.





PH Consulting Group Introduces New Exclusive Business Strategies for Entrepreneurs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/131729_4f448f71c4b8b878_001full.jpg

Mr. Jing Xiang is the founder of PH Platform (Lingchai Laishi Co., Ltd.) and the creator and author of "Business Behind the Scenes 17 Nodes", a comprehensive set of business systems which has helped tens of thousands of business people to build their business operation framework. This business system will also become a qualification system to measure individual business ability-a set of qualification systems for business insiders.

PH Platform is dedicated to the creation of human social value signals, as well as the development and exploration of ecological chains underlying social and commercial value symbols. In the recent development, the company has established the business profitability solution and strategies for emerging entrepreneurs.

PH Solution takes inspiration from "Business Behind the Scenes 17 Nodes", a comprehensive set of business systems that has helped tens of thousands of business people to build their business operation framework. This business system will also become a qualification system to measure individual business ability - a set of qualification systems for business insiders.

About PH Platform

PH Consulting Group (Lingchai Laishi Co., Ltd.), under the leadership of Mr. Jing Xiang, is primarily dedicated to creating human social value signals and developing and exploring ecological chains underlying social and commercial value symbols. Through years of research and practice, Mr. Jing Xiang has achieved remarkable results in various industries.

Contact Info:

Name: Ray. Jin

Email: RayJ@PerfectHumanCG.com

Organization: PHCG Co. Ltd.

Address: 3075 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles. CA, USA

Phone: +1 310-800-7688

Website: http://www.perfecthumancg.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131729