iSwiss is an emerging single platform that provides exclusive services for the banking and insurance sector. Recently, it has launched new strategic plans for both sectors.

Lugano, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2022) - iSwiss is a platform for banking and insurance that has recently been established in the market where users can take benefits of both banking and insurance services together. In a recent development, iSwiss has launched new strategic banking and insurance services. Now, users do not need to visit separate platforms for Banking and insurance. They can take the benefits of all monetary services on one platform, iSwiss.





iSwiss

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/131734_8e1c2812046d592d_001full.jpg

iSwiss develops a new understanding of the financial and credit system, including:

It introduces services for underbanked users, including those excluded from the traditional banking system.

users, including those excluded from the traditional banking system. It provides the securitization service as an alternative to using bank credit for businesses.

Aleo Christopher, the founder of Swiss Group, states,

"The key word is simplicity, online services such as apps are fine, but customers are looking for a personal relationship with their bank and cannot be managed by automated bots. That's why we combine online services with opening a network of boutiques where customers can go to perform in-person transactions such as depositing or withdrawing cash or discuss their needs with our managers."





Aleo Christopher

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/131734_8e1c2812046d592d_002full.jpg

For the insurance sector, iSwiss has launched the Insurtech service, a multilingual platform where users can insure nearly everything: from aeroplanes to cars, from real estate to credit.

Aleo Christopher further says,

"Saving on operating costs allows us to offer favourable terms to our customers, one of the most popular services we offer is credit insurance to boost and secure relationships between individuals."

iSwiss has also changed its approach to non-performing loans. The group offers its services in providing credit to individuals excluded from the credit system because of past non-performing loans.

Aleo says,

"The system as it is designed does not give a second chance to the debtor. Banks record and keep for years the names of those who have had late or non-payments for one reason or another, effectively excluding these people from receiving future financing. It is a kind of "damnatio memoriae" that reduces the person to live on the margins of society, branded as a "bad payer."

Potential clients must the following links to acquire more information about their services.

iSwiss | Christopher Aleo

Media Contact

Company name: iSwiss

Website: https://iswiss.ch/

Email: support@iswiss.ch

Contact person: Julian Anderson

City: Lugano

Country: Switzerland





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131734