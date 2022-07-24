Save Earth Activist and YES WORLD Founder Dr. Sandeep Choudhary Received Leadership Business Excellence Award at Mumbai, Maharashtra on 20th July 2022, for his climate tech blockchain-based start-up.

Jaipur, India--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2022) - Yes World is a climate tech blockchain-based start-up working on green technology to reduce carbon footprint. YES WORLD is focused on making the carbon emission information more traceable and transparent, representing a unique opportunity to neutralize carbon emissions. The objective of this crypto platform is the warehousing, tokenization and standardization of the voluntary carbon offsets.

In a recent development, the company received the Leadership Business Excellence Award in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on 20th July 2022. Yes World functions as a Save Earth Activist to generate awareness around the global warming challenge.





The company is committed to finding innovative solutions to the challenge of global warming and protecting Mother Nature. Yes World has been Awarded by Leadership Business Excellence Award by Bollywood actress Ms Dia Mirza for their services to save the Earth from Global warming on 20th July 2022 in Mumbai.

Yes World provides its services towards reducing the carbon footprint from Earth's atmosphere. The founder of Yes World, Sandeep Choudhary, has been a part of several initiatives that have worked towards making the world greener and healthier for its inhabitants.

The organization has been felicitated with India's Biggest Shaksheeyat Awards by the Honourable Governor of Odisha. On World Environment Day, the Save Earth Activists - Yes World team was honoured with the Global Business Achievers Award in Delhi.

About YES WORLD:

YES WORLD Token is an Asset based Token that drives value from Carbon Credits and warehousing, tokenization, and standardization of voluntary carbon offsets. YES WORLD Token has a growing community supporting the Earth Saving mission and spreading the much-required awareness around the most existential threat humanity faces today due to global warming and climate change emergency.

Furthermore, Yes World Token uses blockchain technology to create several utilities to promote the save Earth mission and offer the kind of products and services which add value to the consumers' lives without disrupting the environment.





As an environmentalist, the founder of Yes World, Sandeep Choudhary, keeps brainstorming and ideating methods and new techniques that would contribute to nurturing the environment.

