News Release Majorel named as a Global Leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety, for the second consecutive year Luxembourg, July 25, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel", the ''Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it has been named by Everest Group as a Leader in its report "Trust and Safety - Content Moderation Services, PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022", for the second consecutive year. In order to be named as a Leader, Majorel's capabilities were assessed by Everest Group according to four key criteria: Continued investment in all-round trust and safety capabilities, endeavoring towards creating differentiated capabilities by exploring new avenues of value creation for clients;

Leverage of deep industry and domain expertise, superior technology capabilities, and robust frameworks for moderator wellbeing and management, plus end-to-end consulting and transformation capabilities;

Leverage of superior analytics capabilities and monitoring the evolution of trust and safety policies in order to provide recommendations to clients on how to close policy gaps to meet content needs;

Leverage of operational scale and delivery presence across onshore, nearshore and offshore locations to cater to the varied strategic needs of clients - including strong capabilities to moderate content in a wide variety of languages and cultures. "Majorel has developed deep expertise across the entire Trust & Safety services spectrum," said Abhijnan Dasgupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "It continues making significant investments in work acceleration tools to assist the moderators in reviewing content of varying complexities. Majorel also has large presence in unique delivery locations such as Africa that makes it attractive to clients. These are some of the factors that have contributed to Majorel's positioning as a global Leader on Everest Group's Trust and Safety - Content Moderation Services PEAK Matrix 2022". Commenting on Everest Group's recognition, Karsten König, EVP Global Clients and Practice Lead, Content Services, Trust & Safety at Majorel, said: "We are delighted to be named as a global Leader by Everest Group, for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights the important work of our dedicated team members around the world". Majorel's Content Services, Trust & Safety line of business accounted for 21% of the Company's net revenue in 2021, up from 17% in the previous year. These services are currently delivered in more 60 languages from 25 locations in Majorel's global network. Everest Group's "Trust and Safety - Content Moderation Services, PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022" evaluated 18 vendors, rating them on a comprehensive set of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including client feedback. The key factors considered in the definitive assessment are Market Impact (market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered) and Vision and Capability (vision and strategy; scope of services delivered; innovation and investments; and delivery footprint). Vendors assessed were then sorted into categories based on their results, being labelled Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. ABOUT MAJOREL We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 41 countries across five continents, with more than 75,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. CONTACT Investor Relations

