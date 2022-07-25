Anzeige
Montag, 25.07.2022
GlobeNewswire
25.07.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 30/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-07-25 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.07.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.09.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.07.2022 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.07.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.07.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L     Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.07.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T        Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.07.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T          Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.07.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.07.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.07.2022 Apranga APG1L           Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.07.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.07.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.07.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.07.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.07.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.07.2022 Storent Investments STOR      Interim report,   RIG  
                           other           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.07.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI         Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.07.2022 K2 LT K2LT             Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.07.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.07.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.07.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Coupon payment date VLN  
          Fund I CAPT065023FA                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.07.2022 Frigate FRGTE           Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2022 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L      Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2022 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA   Coupon payment date RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
