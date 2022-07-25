Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 30/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-07-25 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2022 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2022 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2022 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2022 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, RIG other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2022 K2 LT K2LT Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT065023FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2022 Frigate FRGTE Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2022 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
