The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.07.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 25.07.2022Aktien1 US15117F8077 Cellectar Biosciences Inc.2 CA39115V3092 Great Panther Mining Ltd.3 US42226K1051 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.4 CA40444L1031 HPQ Silicon Inc.5 US87164U4094 Synthetic Biologics Inc.6 CA88103M3003 Terrace Energy Corp.7 CA9317782030 Walker River Resources Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 US459200KU40 International Business Machines Corp.2 US459200KS93 International Business Machines Corp.3 USY5257YAL12 Lenovo Group Ltd.4 USJ5S39RAK09 NTT Finance Corp.5 USG471ABWD89 Imperial Brands Finance PLC6 US459200KV23 International Business Machines Corp.7 US459200KT76 International Business Machines Corp.8 USY5257YAM94 Lenovo Group Ltd.9 IE000WARATZ3 HSBC Europe Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF10 IE0007P4PBU1 HSBC MSCI China UCITS ETF11 IE000G6GSP88 HSBC FTSE EPRA NAREIT DEVELOPED UCITS ETF