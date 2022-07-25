Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Suspension of Trading in Artificial Solutions International AB (374/22)

Due to technical reasons, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Artificial Solutions International AB (ASAI, ISIN code SE0018040735, order book ID 145803). Trading in the shares will be resumed on July 26, 2022 under a new ISIN code (details to follow in a separate exchange notice later today). The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified of the trading halt. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.