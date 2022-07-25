Anzeige
WKN: A3DMCK ISIN: SE0018040735 Ticker-Symbol: 5JG0 
Frankfurt
22.07.22
17:04 Uhr
2,575 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Suspension of Trading in Artificial Solutions International AB (374/22)

Due to technical reasons, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading
in the shares of Artificial Solutions International AB (ASAI, ISIN code
SE0018040735, order book ID 145803). 

Trading in the shares will be resumed on July 26, 2022 under a new ISIN code
(details to follow in a separate exchange notice later today). 

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified of the trading
halt. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.
