Scientists in Russia have developed a new wide-band optical absorber called 'black silicide' which they claim is more adjusted to match AM-1.5 solar spectrum with theoretically higher photogenerated current density. It could be used for tandem operation in photovoltaic devices.Scientists at the Institute of Automation and Control Processes in Russia have developed a novel kind of black silicon that they say has a higher near-infrared (NIR) light absorption and is better adjusted to absorb solar irradiance in the 1100-1800 nm range. "We simply added one another absorbing layer atop black silicon, ...

