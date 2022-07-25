The rights issue in Spago Nanomedical is registered

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

The rights issue in Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) is now registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the last day for trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") was Friday, July 22, 2022. The record date will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after which the BTAs are converted into ordinary shares on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

