The European health and fitness market in 2021 was valued at US$22.94 billion. The market is expected to reach US$32.55 billion by 2026.

The European health and fitness market growth is to be driven by key structural trends such as urbanization, public health promotion, fitness technology and employee well-being programs. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Market Analysis:

By Membership: The report provides analyses of the European health and fitness market based on membership. In 2021, the membership in the market reached 56.86 million owing to the growing interest of people in staying fit and the emergence and growing popularity of boutique fitness. In addition to this, the growing trend of hybrid membership and virtual training has given the flexibility to the members to exercise anywhere and anytime.

The report provides the estimation of the number of clubs in the European health and fitness market. The number of health and fitness clubs in the European market is expected to reach 87.42 thousand clubs by 2026. The number of fitness clubs and centers is actively growing. This is mostly because more people have expressed interest in going to the gym, hence why the number of independent neighborhood gyms has also increased. By Region: In the report, the European health and fitness market is divided into six regions: Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe. In terms of value, in 2021, Germany accounted for a significant share in the European health and fitness market i.e. around 20%, as Germans are seeking to reduce stress and stay fit, therefore more and more people are joining fitness clubs. In terms of the number of clubs, Germany held a share of approximately 15% in the European health and fitness market owing to the increasing obesity and increase in lifestyle-related diseases. This has increased the demand for joining fitness clubs.

Competitive Landscape:

The European health and fitness market is highly fragmented. Fitness club operators in general compete on the basis of flexibility and prices of the membership model, location of the clubs, brand recognition, quality, and the overall variety of the product offering and the training equipment.

The key players of the global health and fitness market are:

Basic-Fit

PureGym

SATS Group

Virgin Group

RSG Group GmbH

The Gym Group PLC

David Lloyd Leisure

FitX

Fitness First

Clever Fit

Alex Fitness

Keep Cool

VivaGym Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Health and Fitness: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Health and Fitness

2.1.2 Benefits of Exercise on Health and Fitness

3. European Market Analysis

3.1 European Health and Fitness Market: An Analysis

3.2 European Health and Fitness Market: Membership Analysis

3.3 European Health and Fitness Market: Club Analysis

4. European Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Germany Health and Fitness Market: An Analysis

4.2 UK Health and Fitness Market: An Analysis

4.3 France Health and Fitness Market: An Analysis

4.4 Italy Health and Fitness Market: An Analysis

4.5 Spain Health and Fitness Market: An Analysis

4.6 Rest of Europe Health and Fitness Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Health and Fitness Market

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Fitness Clubs

5.3 Post COVID-19 Impact on Health and Fitness Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Favorable Demographic Changes

6.1.2 Rise of Lifestyle-Related Illness

6.1.3 Growing Fitness Club Membership Penetration Rate

6.1.4 Increasing Number of Social Media Users

6.1.5 Growing Personal Disposable Income

6.1.6 Increasing Obesity

6.1.7 Increasingly-Health Conscious Audience

6.1.8 Increased Importance of Employee Well-being Programs

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Lack of Skilled and Professional Trainers

6.2.2 High Cost of Setting up a Club

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtual Reality in Trainings

6.3.2 Growing Use of Fitness Wearables

6.3.3 Increasing Market Consolidation

6.3.4 Evolution of Hybrid Gym Memberships

6.3.5 Rapid Digitization

6.3.6 Technological Advancements

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 European Health and Fitness Market Players by Clubs

7.2 European Health and Fitness Market Players by Membership

8. Company Profiles

