Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Collector Bank AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (120/22)

As a result of the merger between Collector AB and Collector Bank AB (where Collector AB is absorbed by its subsidiary Collector Bank AB) and on request of Collector Bank AB, company registration number 556597-0513, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from August 15, 2022. The decision is conditional upon Collector Bank AB meeting the liquidity requirements for the shares. Short Name: COLL -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 205,381,004 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017831795 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 261591 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials -------------------------------- Supersector code: 3010 Banks -------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB