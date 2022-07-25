Central Vacuum Cleaner Systems Market to Touch $949 Million Sales by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the central vacuum cleaner systems market will progress at a rate of above 11% in the coming years, to reach around $949 million by the year 2030 from approx. $369 million in 2021. The industry is propelled by the widening application of green technologies for cleaning, increasing efforts for the improvement of hygiene, and rising sale of indoor-air cleaners.

Ground-mounted systems possessed an over 60% share in the central vacuum cleaner systems market in 2021. This is mainly credited to the high acceptance of central vacuum cleaners in commercial spaces, including hospitals and hotels, as they have a higher suction power as opposed to wall-mounted ones.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/tokenization-market/report-sample

The non-residential sector, thus, dominated the market with an about 70% share in the year 2021, and it will witness the faster growth in the coming years. This can be credited to the increasing count of facilities where cleanliness is vital.

This category further includes the hospitality, industrial, healthcare, and commercial, sectors, which need to manage hygiene in large spaces. Amongst these, the industrial sector has the largest share, because centralized vacuum cleaners are extensively used in automotive, manufacturing, electrical and electronics, semiconductors, and aerospace facilities.

The European central vacuum cleaner systems market possesses an around 40% share. This is because of the surging residential and commercial construction, itself owing to the high private and government spending on infra. Additionally, consumer expenditure on home renovation and remodeling is rising significantly, thus creating a high demand for innovative cleaning equipment.

Germany has the highest demand for these systems in Europe, because it has many cleaning equipment firms and contributes massively to the manufacturing industry of Europe. Furthermore, the increasing knowledge about the importance of maintaining good hygiene is a major driving force for the adoption of good cleaning practices.

Browse detailed report on Central Vacuum Cleaner Systems Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast Report 2030

The APAC central vacuum cleaner systems market will grow the fastest till 2030. The main factors credited for such growth are the improving healthcare services, increasing purchasing power, and rising construction activities. In the region, the demand for such equipment is majorly generated in China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. Furthermore, the higher acceptance of smart home appliances will boost the equipment demand in the region.

China has the highest demand for central vacuum systems in the APAC region, as carpet flooring is widely used in residential and commercial spaces, thus hinting at vast growth opportunities for vendors. Similarly, the problems of waste management and disposal associated with traditional cleaning machinery drive the use of central vacuum cleaners in the nation.

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Cleanroom Technology Market Size and Share Analysis by Type, Construction, End-Use Industry - Global Industry Development and Growth Forecast to 2030

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Size Analysis Report by Deposition Method, Application - Global Industry Development and Growth Forecast to 2030

Facility Management Market Size and Share Analysis by Type, End User - Global Industry Development and Growth Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg