Loop EnergyTM (TSX: LPEN) announces Mobility Innovation (M&I) has purchased an additional 10 fuel cell systems to meet the growing demand for its hydrogen-electric city bus. The order sees Loop Energy progress to the Scale-Up Phase with a second bus manufacturer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005200/en/

Loop Energy will provide Mobility Innovation with an additional 10 fuel cell systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

Upon delivery of the additional S300 (30 kW) fuel cell systems, Loop Energy will aim to support M&I in increasing the production of its 8-metre city bus and monitor operational performance. Previously, the two companies partnered to develop the prototype bus, complete field testing and achieve EU homologation.

Following launch in March 2022, M&I showcased the bus across various European markets. Throughout the tour, the bus demonstrated increased fuel efficiency, allowing it to achieve further range with less onboard fuel storage. This has been a standout feature for fleet operators looking for a zero-emissions solution to electrify transit bus fleets.

"We now have the opportunity to deliver our hydrogen-electric city bus to some of Europe's largest and most progressive markets for hydrogen-electric vehicles," said Mobility Innovation Co-Owner and CEO, János Onódi. "We offer a solution to decarbonizing urban transit, and with Loop Energy's technology and support, we hope to deploy our buses in cities around Europe in the near future."

"Mobility Innovation has made tremendous inroads into the market over the last few months, and we are proud to be their fuel cell partner as they continue their journey," said Loop Energy Chief Commercial Officer, George Rubin. "The accelerated growth in order volume for our fuel cell engines is a direct reflection of rapid expansion of demand for hydrogen-electric vehicles in our core markets."

M&I's progression to the Scale-Up Phase builds upon Loop Energy's recent success of entering the Full Production Phase with Tevva Motors after finalizing a multi-year fuel cell supply agreement with delivery commitments in excess of US$12 million. Due to the accelerated adoption of its technology and the strong growth of its customers, Loop Energy will provide an update on its purchase order guidance during its Q2 2022 financial results on August 4. For dial-in details, visit: https://loopenergy.com/news/q2-2022-earnings-results-call/.

About Mobility Innovation Production s.r.o.

Mobility Innovation Production s. r. o. is a Slovakian company responsible for the development of composite lightweight, zero-emission city bus platform. M&I's platform is known for its hydrogen electric powertrain and industry leading GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) for a zero-emission transit bus vehicle, while its low curb weight enables greater passenger capacity while still meeting even the most stringent axel load requirements. For more information, please visit http://mobility-inovation.sk/hu.html.

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop's products feature the company's proprietary eFlow technology in the fuel cell stack's bipolar plates. eFlow is designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

Forward Looking Warning

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations and projections regarding future events. Particularly, statements regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information, including without limitation the expected fuel efficiency and performance of the Company's products and the Company's expectation of future orders for its products from Mobility Innovation. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions (including without limitation assumptions with respect the current and future performance of the Company's products and growth in demand for the Company's products from Mobility Innovation and other customers) and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results and events to vary materially from those that are disclosed, or implied, by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy, progress existing and future customers through the Customer Adoption Cycle in a timely way, the realization of electrification of transportation, the elimination of diesel fuel and ongoing government support of such developments, the expected growth in demand for fuel cells for the commercial transportation market and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021. Loop disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005200/en/

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Investor Relations Tel: +1 604.222.3400 Ext. 299 investors@loopenergy.com

Laine Yonker Tel: +1 646.653.7035 lyonker@edisongroup.com



Business Inquiries:

George Rubin Tel: +1.604.828.8185 grubin@loopenergy.com

Europe: Luigi Fusi Tel: +39.028457.3048 luigi.fusi@loopenergy.com



Media Inquiries:

Lucas Schmidt Tel: +1.604.222.3400 Ext. 603 lucas.schmidt@loopenergy.com



Mobility Innovation Production s.r.o. Inquiries:

Peter Pecze Tel: +421 911 423 134| office@mobility-innovation.sk