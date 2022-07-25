Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ISIN for Artificial Solutions International AB (375/22)

The shares of Artificial Solutions International AB will be traded under a new ISIN code as from July 26, 2022. Order book ID will not change. Short name: ASAI ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0018040735 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jul 25, 2022 (trading suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0018397184 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jul 26, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm