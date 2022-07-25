Anzeige
Montag, 25.07.2022
Rallye kommt ins Laufen: Hot Stock Clear Sky Lithium
WKN: A3DMCK ISIN: SE0018040735 Ticker-Symbol: 5JG0 
Frankfurt
22.07.22
17:04 Uhr
2,575 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
25.07.2022 | 12:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ISIN for Artificial Solutions International AB (375/22)

The shares of Artificial Solutions International AB will be traded under a new
ISIN code as from July 26, 2022. Order book ID will not change. 

Short name:                 ASAI              
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN:                SE0018040735          
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jul 25, 2022 (trading suspended)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN code:                SE0018397184          
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jul 26, 2022          
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
