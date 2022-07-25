Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Artificial Solutions International AB (376/22)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Artificial Solutions International AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ASAI SE0018040735 (new ISIN code as from July 26, 2022: SE0018397184) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous trading July 26, 2022, with normal opening procedure from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB