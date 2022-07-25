Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Collector AB ges observationsstatus / Collector AB receives observation status (121/22)

Den 7 februari 2022 offentliggjorde Collector AB ("Bolaget") dess avsikt att genomföra en fusion med dess dotterbolag Collector Bank AB ("Collector Bank"), med Collector Bank som övertagande bolag. Idag, den 25 juli 2022, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att det erhållit Finansinspektionens tillstånd att verkställa fusionen och beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Collector AB (publ) (COLL, ISIN-kod SE0007048020, orderboks-ID 110079) ska ges observationsstatus. On February 7, 2022, Collector AB (the "Company") disclosed its intention to conduct a merger with its subsidiary Collector Bank AB ("Collector Bank"), with Collector Bank as the remaining entity. Today, July 25, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it had received the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's approval to execute the merger and decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Collector AB (publ) (COLL, ISIN code SE0007048020, order book ID 110079) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB