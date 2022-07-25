Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, is pleased to update and announce the finalization of the first tranche of the share capital of Tigullio Shipping spa, the company that owns and manages the western wing of the Chiavari Marina. (www.marinadichiavari.it).

The total final investment will be equal to € 10,000,000.00, a sum totally self-financed by the Green Solution & GNL Consortium.

G. Pierfrancesco Mussumeci, President of Consorzio stated, "At the end of the acquisition, the net assets of Tigullo Shipping spa will be approximately 15,000,000.00 with a 30-year Italian government concession. The acquisition of Tigullio Shipping spa will allow the Consortium to use the Port of Chiavari, a renowned Ligurian tourist resort very close to Portofino, both as a commercial base for its Cantieri Navali Estensi brand (www.cantieriestensi.it ), and as the first Italian tourist port equipped to refuel hybrid diesel and LNG boats."

In 2023, the Consortium will present its flagship "Cantieri Estensi", which is a 64 foot yacht, with a hybrid diesel and LNG engine at the Cannes International Fair. The project is already active and developed by Cantieri Estensi and Meccanica Yacht Services srl specialized in the refitting of marine engines and part of the Gaensel Energy Group of companies.

The development of LNG also guarantees a green turning point in the nautical industry without penalizing the performance and comfort of the boats.

Tigullio Shipping's five-year business plan expects to reach revenues of € 5,000,000 with an active margin of € 1,000,000 / year.

Thanks to the synergies with the Port of Chiavari and the innovative Green policy, as well as the expansion on the main European and American markets, Cantieri Navali Estensi, a brand controlled by the Consortium, anticipates it will be able to reach a turnover of 30,000,000 euros by 2025.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) is an international holding company with assets exceeding $55.6 Million. In 2021, the company grossed $77.9 Million in sales at a healthy 46.3% operating margin. Gaensel's

interests are diversified across several industries with double-digit projected annual growth rates over the next five years. Our asset base includes proven revenue producing companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green Renewable Energy, Technology, and the Metaverse.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com

https://twitter.com/gegrgroup

