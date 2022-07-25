Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) - Champions Round released its new game mode this week: The Daily Dozen. It's a first of its kind parlay game mode that runs alongside a live show airing at 12 pm EST on YouTube and Twitter. During the show Champions Round unveils the 12 props for the day pertaining to sporting events later that night.

CEO Carter Russ at leAD Sports Demo Day 2019

For a $12 entry fee players have the chance to win 100 times their entry fee if they get all of the questions right, but this parlay is different. Founder & CEO Carter Russ explained that, "On other products parlays are an all or nothing game. There's nothing more frustrating than missing the last leg of a parlay. In The Daily Dozen this is no more! It's the first parlay where you don't have to be perfect; if you get seven of 12 right, you win money; if you get eight of 12, you win more all the way up to 12 out of 12."

Building on their content strategy, the daily show presents viewers with analyst's takes on questions like, "Will Jayson Tatum have more than 27 and a half points?", or, "Will Deandre Ayton have 10 and a half rebounds?", providing some key tips on how to fill out their own props.





Co-Founders Chase Payne (Left) & Carter Russ (Right) at the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association



About Champions Round

Champions Round takes sports gaming to the next level - causing it to be one of the fastest growing entertainment sports apps in the App Store and Google Play for fans aged 24 and under. They've developed a mix of hyper-casual social game modes designed to uphold sports camaraderie buzz year-round, rather than just during the season. Their mix and creative approach catapulted them to the #6 ranking on the App Store.

"Prior to Champions Round, the opportunity to play fantasy with your friends really only happens once a year. We all love our fantasy drafts, but that can't be it. We built Champions Round with the goal of connecting sports fans together with the people who matter most over constant competitive short form games."

The platform offers 5 game modes. "Micro-Fantasy Sports" provides month-long fantasy bites to bring friends together again and again. "Seven Stakes" enables group pick'ems. They even service sporting postseasons and off seasons with their "Guillotine" and "Big Board Showdown" game modes. The addition of "Daily Dozen" adds to the company's already popular armada of games.





CEO Carter Russ



What's Ahead for Champions Round

Aside from the upcoming releases, the Champions Round team is working to expand their fantasy games to basketball, baseball and hockey, in addition to a real-time game currently in the works. The company has raised $4M in venture funding to date from Quest Venture Partners, Pitbull Ventures, Incisive Ventures, SUM Ventures, leAD Sports, Band of Angels and Expert Dojo. Get involved today, download Champions Round from the App Store or Google Play; fans can also follow them on social media Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, chat with them on Discord, or watch their many podcasts and shows on and keep up with current events on Spotify and YouTube.

Contact Information:

Name: Carter Russ

Title: CEO & Co-Founder

Email: hello@championsround.com

