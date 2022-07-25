Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces Addition of Harris L. Rotman, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

BOSTON and LONDON, July 25, 2022(Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a Research & Development (R&D) innovation engine that aims to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients, today announced the appointment of Harris L. Rotman, PhD, as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

"We are very pleased to welcome Harris to our leadership team as we prepare for our SerpinPC program in Hemophilia B to move into registrational studies this year and continue to steadily advance our innovative rare disease and immuno-oncology pipeline," said Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa.

"I'm thrilled to join the impressive team at Centessa," said Dr. Rotman. "This is a rare opportunity to join a company where each program has the benefit of extraordinary R&D talent and deep industry experience. I look forward to helping advance Centessa's compelling pipeline for patients with unmet needs."

Prior to joining Centessa, Dr. Rotman served as Senior Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs at SwanBio Therapeutics, where he was responsible for managing the company's neuromuscular disease gene therapy programs. Dr. Rotman also previously served as Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs, Branded Business at Endo Pharmaceuticals where he led the branded global regulatory affairs department in the US and Ireland. Earlier in his career, Dr. Rotman held executive regulatory leadership roles with Indivior, Shire Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Rotman earned his PhD in Microbiology and Molecular Virology from Thomas Jefferson University, and a BS in Biological Sciences from Cook College at Rutgers University.

