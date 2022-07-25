--Company Also Makes Fortune Best Workplace for Millennials List for Third Consecutive Year --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named by Seramount (formerly Working Mother media) to its Best Companies for Multicultural Women list. The list recognizes the top 80 U.S. companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women.

"Our ability to foster a work environment that engages a multicultural workforce is a result of a strong emphasis on allyship, which we define as advocating on behalf of others who are different from our own background, culture and experiences," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "We are honored to be recognized by Seramount for implementing programs, creating development opportunities and curating a culture that values diversity. These efforts are only the beginning. Horizon will continue to be vigilant when it comes to incorporating diversity in all we do."

Horizon's efforts to develop, support and promote women from all backgrounds includes its commitment to pay equity. Two third party analyses, in 2019 and 2021 respectively, showed that across all genders and ethnicities, employees at Horizon receive equal pay for equal work. The company also provides unconscious bias training for all employees, resource groups for women and a specific Employee Sponsorship Program,whichsupports the development of Hispanic and Black employees through a year-long program, among other initiatives to elevate cultural and gender diversity at all levels.

Seramount's Best Companies for Multicultural Women has tracked corporations' progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks. This year, the survey continued to assess progress for women by specific racial/ethnic group as well as factors influencing that progress, including mental-health and anti-racism progress and mentoring and sponsorship participation. The application includes more than 500 questions on representation; hiring, attrition, and promotion rates; recruitment, retention, and advancement programs; and company culture. The scoring algorithm is based on the previous year's benchmark results, which then determine the winners.

In addition to the Seramount Best Companies for Multicultural Women recognition, Horizon has also been named to Fortune's2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials for the third consecutive year, ranking No. 16 out of 100 in the large company category.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Seramount

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with more than 450 of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. We meet each partner's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at www.seramount.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Read the full methodology.

