iFOERX: iFOREX Expands Trading Platform to Include Non-Leveraged Instruments

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands , July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Road Town, British Virgin Islands: iFOREX, a leading global financial broker with offices in the British Virgin Islands, has expanded the offering of trading instruments on its CFD platform to include a wide range of non-leveraged stock derivatives. Originally launched in specific markets, this new selection of non-leveraged financial products is now available to traders in iFOREX's Latin American market and includes a variety of shares and cryptocurrencies including Apple, Intel, Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many others.

Non-leveraged instruments are executed at a 1:1 ratio (margin:deal size) and intended to provide increased opportunities to traders with long-term investment goals by lessening market exposure and portfolio risk, as well as exempting clients from overnight financing fees on long positions, which can maximize the amount of time they can hold onto instruments without incurring maintenance or holding fees. Thus, non-leveraged instruments are suited for both traders with a large volume as well as medium-small traders who prefer lower-risk investments.

A spokesperson for Formula Investment House Ltd, operator of the www.iFOREX.com website, said: "This expanded selection of non-leveraged stock derivatives provides an even more level trading field for traders of all degrees of experience, while equipping them with more potential opportunities to achieve their long-term investment goals."

For over 25 years, iFOREX has remained one of the largest and most respected firms in the Fintech industry, emerging early on as an industry leader in technological innovation and with a dedication to trust and excellence. "As a broker focused on providing clients with exemplary trading conditions as well as access to education, we believe clients both old and new will be able to take advantage of the impressive range of non-leveraged instruments on offer, in addition to our already broad and diverse selection of tradeable CFD instruments and forex pairs," the spokesperson added.

