Montag, 25.07.2022
Rallye kommt ins Laufen: Hot Stock Clear Sky Lithium
WKN: A2P062 ISIN: US8265985007 Ticker-Symbol: 0223 
Tradegate
20.07.22
20:17 Uhr
1,200 Euro
+0,055
+4,76 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2022 | 14:44
Sigma Additive Solutions to Host Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on Friday August 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, will hold a conference call on Friday August 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Additive Solutions CEO Jacob Brunsberg and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Friday August 5, 2022

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific time

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number:

1-631-891-4304

Conference ID:

10019920

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1561591&tp_key=0e8df6f010 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmaadditive.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time through August 19, 2022.

Toll-free replay number:

1-844-512-2921

International replay number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

10019920

About Sigma Additive Solutions
Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI), is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma is dedicated to setting the quality standard for Additive Manufacturing and accelerating the worldwide adoption of 3D metal and polymer printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SASI@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:
Christopher Ryan
Vice President, Marketing
Sigma Additive Solutions
chris.ryan@sigmaadditive.com

SOURCE: Sigma Additive Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709564/Sigma-Additive-Solutions-to-Host-Second-Quarter-2022-Results-Conference-Call-on-Friday-August-5-2022-at-830-am-Eastern-Time

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
