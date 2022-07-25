DAZN ACQUIRES SOCCER CHAMPIONS TOUR 2022 RIGHTS IN JAPAN, ITALY AND CANADA

Brings exciting new content to fans in key DAZN markets, featuring some of Europe's top teams

LONDON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN Group, the leading global sports entertainment platform, today announces that it has secured rights to broadcast the upcoming Soccer Champions Tour 2022 in Japan, Italy and Canada, taking place from 23-31 July. Rights are exclusive in Japan and Italy, and non-exclusive in Canada. This deal, brokered by IMG, underlines DAZN's strategy to become the leading broadcaster of engaging sports with passionate international fanbases, delivering consistency of quality to rights holders seeking access to a global market.

From 22 to 30 July, streamed live and on demand on DAZN, audiences in Las Vegas, Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles will be part of the passion of football at the highest level, as European football returns emphatically to the USA. Five of LaLiga, Serie A, and Liga MX's most storied clubs descend on America's Southwest and West Coast this summer - for an unforgettable showcase of legends and champions, new signings, the brightest stars of the game, and rivalries both new and classic.

DAZN also offers a premium portfolio of live sports and original programming, including the world's biggest football leagues and competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, Bundesliga, LaLiga and Serie A.

As the global leader in digital sports entertainment, DAZN is building a daily destination for sports fans that is a 'one-stop-shop' for watching and engaging with sport and related products and services, by offering recreational betting, news, e-commerce, and gaming alongside its live sports offering. DAZN is creating a single, frictionless, immersive, and interactive platform to provide a sports fan with everything they need.

A global leader in sports, media and events, IMG was appointed by AEG to sell the worldwide broadcast media rights to the Soccer Champions Tour.