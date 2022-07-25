Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) (the "Company"), the parent company of Peoples Bank (the "Bank"), reported second quarter 2022 results with highlights as follows:

Second quarter 2022 highlights:

Net earnings were $3.2 million or $0.59 per share and $0.57 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $4.6 million or $0.82 per share and $0.80 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

The Bank recognized $293,000 in Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fee income during the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $1.5 million in PPP loan fee income for the same period one year ago.

Year to date highlights:

Net earnings were $6.7 million or $1.21 per share and $1.18 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $8.7 million or $1.55 per share and $1.51 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

The Bank recognized $893,000 in SBA PPP loan fee income during the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $2.5 million in PPP loan fee income for the same period one year ago.

Cash dividends were $0.51 per share during the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $0.32 per share for the prior year period.

Total loans were $959.5 million at June 30, 2022, as compared to $884.9 million at December 31, 2021, despite a $16.6 million reduction in PPP loans during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-performing assets were $3.6 million or 0.21% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million or 0.20% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021.

Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, were $1.5 billion or 97.93% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion or 98.14% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.

Net interest margin was 2.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 2.99% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net earnings were $3.2 million or $0.59 per share and $0.57 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $4.6 million or $0.82 per share and $0.80 per diluted share for the prior year period. Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the decrease in second quarter net earnings to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest income compared to the prior year period, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $11.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $11.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in net interest income is due to a $525,000 decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $198,000 decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest income is primarily due to a $1.1 million decrease in interest income and fees on loans, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income on balances due from banks and an increase in interest income on investment securities. The decrease in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to a decrease in fee income on SBA PPP loans. The increase in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to additional securities purchased with additional cash resulting from an increase in deposits. The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $10.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $11.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $410,000, compared to a recovery of $226,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to an increase in reserves due to a net increase in the volume of loans in the general reserve pool.

Non-interest income was $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.4 million increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals, which was partially offset by a $624,000 decrease in mortgage banking income due to a decrease in mortgage loan volume and additional mortgage loans being retained for the Bank's portfolio.

Non-interest expense was $14.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $12.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $1.1 million increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $777,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to an increase in insurance costs.

Net earnings were $6.7 million or $1.21 per share and $1.18 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $8.7 million or $1.55 per share and $1.51 per diluted share for the prior year period. The decrease in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest income compared to the prior year period, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $22.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $22.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in net interest income is due to a $1.1 million decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $350,000 decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest income is primarily due to a $2.0 million decrease in interest income and fees on loans, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income on balances due from banks and an increase in interest income on investment securities. The decrease in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to a decrease in fee income on SBA PPP loans. The increase in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to additional securities purchased with additional cash resulting from an increase in deposits. The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $21.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $23.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $481,000, compared to a recovery of $681,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to an increase in reserves due to a net increase in the volume of loans in the general reserve pool.

Non-interest income was $14.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $11.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $3.1 million increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals, which was partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to a decrease in mortgage loan volume and additional mortgage loans being retained for the Bank's portfolio.

Non-interest expense was $27.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $24.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $2.4 million increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $443,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to an increase in insurance costs.

Income tax expense was $806,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate was 20.03% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 20.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate was 19.87% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 20.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Total assets were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021. Available for sale securities were $426.8 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $406.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Total loans were $959.5 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $884.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The increase in loans was achieved despite a $16.6 million reduction in PPP loans during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Bank had $1.4 million and $18.0 million in PPP loans at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Non-performing assets were $3.6 million or 0.21% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million or 0.20% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets include $3.6 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $21,000 in other loans at June 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $51,000 in other loans at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $9.8 million or 1.02% of total loans at June 30, 2022, compared to $9.4 million or 1.06% at December 31, 2021. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $1.5 billion and $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Management believes it is useful to calculate and present core deposits because of the positive impact this low cost funding source provides to the Bank's funding base. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $30.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $26.3 million at December 31, 2021.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $37.1 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Shareholders' equity was $112.4 million, or 6.70% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, compared to $142.4 million, or 8.77% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity is primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on investment securities available for sale due to rate changes from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The Company repurchased 22,000 shares of its common stock during the six months ended June 30, 2022 under the Company's stock repurchase program, which was authorized in January 2022.

Peoples Bank operates 17 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Forsyth Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by the Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 47,953 $ 44,711 $ 47,151 Interest-bearing deposits 175,754 232,788 240,158 Cash and cash equivalents 223,707 277,499 287,309 Investment securities available for sale 426,804 406,549 367,529 Other investments 2,791 3,668 3,758 Total securities 429,595 410,217 371,287 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,288 3,637 5,501 Loans 959,473 884,869 888,360 Less: Allowance for loan losses (9,789 ) (9,355 ) (9,287 ) Net loans 949,684 875,514 879,073 Premises and equipment, net 16,001 16,104 17,217 Cash surrender value of life insurance 17,500 17,365 17,164 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 39,120 23,857 22,022 Total assets $ 1,676,895 $ 1,624,193 $ 1,599,573 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 559,163 $ 514,319 $ 512,577 Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings 833,094 797,179 775,009 Time, $250,000 or more 30,856 26,333 26,631 Other time 70,857 74,917 77,837 Total deposits 1,493,970 1,412,748 1,392,054 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 37,146 37,094 31,249 Junior subordinated debentures 15,464 15,464 15,464 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,909 16,518 15,432 Total liabilities 1,564,489 1,481,824 1,454,199 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,641,030 shares at 6/30/22, 5,661,569 shares at 12/31/21, 5,789,166 shares at 6/30/21 52,752 53,305 56,910 Common stock held by deferred compensation trust, at cost; 165,984 shares at 6/30/22, 162,193 shares at 12/31/21, 158,985 shares at 6/30/21 (2,099 ) (1,992 ) (1,901 ) Deferred compensation 2,099 1,992 1,901 Retained earnings 92,741 88,968 84,504 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (33,087 ) 96 3,960 Total shareholders' equity 112,406 142,369 145,374 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,676,895 $ 1,624,193 $ 1,599,573

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 9,934 $ 11,003 $ 19,676 $ 21,667 Interest on due from banks 442 48 553 83 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 585 682 1,096 1,220 State and political subdivisions 1,010 758 1,953 1,397

Other 21 26 43 72 Total interest income 11,992 12,517 23,321 24,439 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings deposits 366 543 769 1,040 Time deposits 141 191 287 403 Junior subordinated debentures 103 71 178 142 Other 34 37 73 72 Total interest expense 644 842 1,307 1,657 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,348 11,675 22,014 22,782 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 410 (226 ) 481 (681 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,938 11,901 21,533 23,463 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,374 910 2,542 1,836 Other service charges and fees 178 171 371 383 Mortgage banking income 99 723 299 1,593 Insurance and brokerage commissions 256 238 496 498 Appraisal management fee income 3,439 2,005 6,945 3,821 Miscellaneous 1,982 1,993 3,721 3,782 Total non-interest income 7,328 6,040 14,374 11,913 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 6,443 5,666 12,292 11,849 Occupancy 1,932 1,939 3,848 3,892 Appraisal management fee expense 2,757 1,634 5,529 3,090 Other 3,111 2,893 5,915 5,569 Total non-interest expense 14,243 12,132 27,584 24,400 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,023 5,809 8,323 10,976 INCOME TAXES 806 1,194 1,654 2,240 NET EARNINGS $ 3,217 $ 4,615 $ 6,669 $ 8,736 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.59 $ 0.82 $ 1.21 $ 1.55 Diluted net earnings $ 0.57 $ 0.80 $ 1.18 $ 1.51 Cash dividends $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.51 $ 0.32 Book value $ 20.53 $ 25.82 $ 20.53 $ 25.82

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 455,331 $ 346,889 $ 434,439 $ 305,127 $ 349,647 Loans 917,833 916,393 901,586 931,714 908,682 Earning assets 1,599,469 1,477,256 1,580,926 1,425,990 1,483,519 Assets 1,668,029 1,563,570 1,655,156 1,510,789 1,568,417 Deposits 1,485,729 1,370,159 1,462,320 1,319,755 1,372,857 Shareholders' equity 117,141 141,167 129,413 142,566 147,741 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 2.87 % 3.20 % 2.83 % 3.26 % 2.99 % Return on average assets 0.77 % 1.18 % 0.81 % 0.89 % 0.96 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.02 % 13.11 % 10.39 % 9.43 % 10.24 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 7.02 % 9.03 % 7.82 % 9.44 % 9.42 % ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 9,426 $ 9,532 $ 9,355 $ 9,908 $ 9,908 Provision for (Recovery of) loan losses 410 (226 ) 481 (681 ) (1,163 ) Charge-offs (124 ) (151 ) (284 ) (236 ) (762 ) Recoveries 77 132 237 296 1,372 Balance, end of period $ 9,789 $ 9,287 $ 9,789 $ 9,287 $ 9,355

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 3,586 $ 3,378 $ 3,230 90 days past due and still accruing - - - Other real estate owned - - - Total non-performing assets $ 3,586 $ 3,378 $ 3,230 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.20 % Loans modifications related to COVID-19 $ - $ 283 $ - Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 272.98 % 274.93 % 289.63 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.06 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.08 % LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS: Percentage of loans by risk grade Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.57 % 0.63 % 0.78 % Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 19.38 % 19.16 % 19.12 % Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 72.85 % 68.78 % 70.41 % Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 5.79 % 8.68 % 7.70 % Risk Grade 5 (watch) 0.71 % 1.97 % 1.23 % Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.70 % 0.78 % 0.76 % Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

At June 30, 2022, including non-accrual loans, there were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch and Substandard risk grades.

(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using an effective tax rate of 22.98% and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Contact:

Lance A. Sellers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey N. Hooper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

828-464-5620, Fax 828-465-6780

