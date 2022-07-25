TwentyFour Income Fund - Supplementary Prospectus

25 July 2022



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited



Supplementary Prospectus



The Board of Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") announces the publication of a supplementary prospectus dated 25 July 2022 (the "Supplementary Prospectus"). The Supplementary Prospectus supplements the prospectus published by the Company on 3 March 2022 (the "Prospectus").



The Supplementary Prospectus has been issued following the publication of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022, certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus. The Supplementary Prospectus also contains information about the appointment, with effect from 12 July 2022, of Bronwyn Curtis OBE to the Board of Directors of the Company.

The date of the Company's Annual General Meeting will remain as stated in the Prospectus, being 14 October 2022, rather than the date stated in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts.



Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and are also available on the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com



For further information, please contact:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0)1481 745724



Numis

Hugh Jonathan

Matt Goss

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

