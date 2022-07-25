Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) - OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (TSXV: OOOO) (OTCQB: OOOOF) ("OOOOO"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a license agreement with Shiller, Inc. ("Shiller"), a private technology company located in the US. Shiller is working to launch a live video and audio technology platform to enable the marketing of digital assets. One of Shiller's co-founders is an American music artist, media personality and entrepreneur.

Pursuant to the licence agreement and in exchange for a 20% equity interest in Shiller, OOOOO has agreed to grant a perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide license to Shiller over OOOOO's software for the purposes of marketing the software on an exclusive basis, in its field of business.

Shiller is currently in "stealth mode" and expects to launch later in 2022. Additional details on its business and operations will be provided in the future as they become available.

In May 2022, OOOOO announced that it had signed a license agreement with The Taken Seat, a venture builder in the Middle East, to launch a video commerce platform in the region. The license was in exchange for a minority equity interest in Fourth Taken Holding Ltd, a private company incorporated under the laws of the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based content directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks. The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones (previously with Wish.com), and Eric Zhang (previously with Musical.ly and Tiktok). The company have offices in the UK and China.

For further information please contact:

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

Samuel Jones

Co-founder / CEO

604.265.0771

sam@ooooo.com

