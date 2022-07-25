Vaculug: VACULUG HOSTS THE LAUNCH OF RISHI SUNAK'S CAMPAIGN TO BECOME PRIME MINISTER OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VACULUG - Europe's largest independent retreader - was humbled to be able to host the launch of Rishi Sunak's campaign to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The event took place at Vaculug's factory in Grantham, the birthplace of ex-prime minister and Conservative Party icon Margaret Thatcher.

In a response to a post on LinkedIn by Rishi Sunak about the event, Haarjeev Kandhari, Vaculug's Executive Chairman, commented; "So humbled that you came to Vaculug to launch your campaign. We were delighted to be able to support what is arguably the most important campaign in British political history. Not only will you be the first PM of Asian descent but the youngest. God Bless You and your family."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1865763/Vaculug.jpg