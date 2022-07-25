Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Collector AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (122/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Collector AB. Short name: COLL ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007048020 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 110079 ---------------------------- The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be August 11, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 50 70. Nasdaq Stockholm AB