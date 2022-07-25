Anzeige
Montag, 25.07.2022
GlobeNewswire
25.07.2022 | 17:29
82 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Collector AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (122/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Collector AB. 

Short name:   COLL    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0007048020
----------------------------
Order book ID: 110079   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be August 11, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 50 70. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
