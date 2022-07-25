The "World Trade Customs Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The World Trade Customs Directory is the world's only specialized directory of trade and customs officials around the globe. Its 1,200 pages helps you understand and work with governments in over 110 major trading countries, as well as the World Trade Organization, the World Customs Organization, the European Union, the OECD, MERCOSUR, OAS, and the NAFTA and APEC Secretariats.
Detailed directory information gives you access to over 10,000 senior officials and working level decision makers. Entries include titles, names, reporting relationships, telephone, fax, email and URL addresses. Subscribers also receive online access to an updated version of the directory to keep them current on important changes in personnel.
Countries Organizations Covered
- 10,000 officials in over 340 agencies in over 110 major trading countries
- 35 detailed organizational charts
- Entries include names, titles, reporting relationship and full contact details
- Description of agency functions and responsibilities
Types of Agencies Officials
- Trade negotiators and policymakers
- Antidumping and countervailing duty officials
- Export licensing officials
- Customs officials dealing with tariffs and import
- Government specialists for each country
- Customs officials at major ports worldwide
- Specialized embassy contacts in both foreign and domestic embassies
- Directory of trade and customs associations
Reference Materials
- Treaties, trade agreements and memberships
- Summaries of trade barriers reports
- Economic, import, export and invest data
- Tariff and quota information
- Customs requirements country-by-country.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Content Page
- In-depth profiles
- Indexes
