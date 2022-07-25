Anzeige
Montag, 25.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Rallye kommt ins Laufen: Hot Stock Clear Sky Lithium
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

DJ Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT) Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting 25-Jul-2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 25 July 2022

Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

St. Petersburg, Russia, 25 July 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 22 July 2022.

The agenda of the meeting: 1. Reports of the Chairpersons of the Company's Board Committees:

a. Report of the Chairwoman of the Remuneration Committee;

b. Report of the Chairwoman of the Nominations Committee;

c. Report of the Chairman of the Operation and CAPEX Committee;

d. Report of the Chairman of the Audit Committee. 2. Approval of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiariesfor the six-month period of 2022.

For further information, please contact: 

Lenta            Lenta 
Tatyana Vlasova       Mariya Filippova 
Head of Investor Relations Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs 
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of June 30, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 555 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.78 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US52634T2006, US52634T1016 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     LNTA;LENT 
LEI Code:   213800OMCE8QATH73N15 
Sequence No.: 177024 
EQS News ID:  1405455 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405455&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2022 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
