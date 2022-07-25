Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) - Ambari Brands Inc. (CSE: AMB) ("Ambari" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and commenced trading on Monday, July 25, under the stock ticker symbol "AMB" at market open.

Ambari's CEO, Nisha Grewal, says, "My team and I are very excited to list our shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange as it marks a significant corporate milestone for the Company. With this listing, Ambari gains exposure in North American capital markets to fund our growth which will support our corporate strategy. At Ambari, we believe that self-care starts with skincare; and our mission is to provide our customers with medi-spa results from the comfort of home. All Ambari products are vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without silicones, parabens, fragrances, PEGS, or phthalates. We look forward to introducing our products to a broad range of customers and further widening our products' distribution."

Additional information about the Company can be found in the Company's final prospectus dated July 13, 2022, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Ambari

Ambari Brands is a luxury skincare and consumer brand company that, through its main subsidiary, Ambari Beauty USA, has developed a line of products based on its proprietary "Modern Blend", and through which it intends to expand by acquiring brands that have a promising future and positive revenues. Ambari's products are carried in the world's largest retailers and sold direct-to-consumer through its own ecommerce platform.

