Golden Rim Resources announced good assay results from supplemental auger drilling of 218 holes over 1,990 m at the Bereko prospect, Torq Resources has commenced the follow-up drilling program at the Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project in Chile, Labrador Uranium is commencing the summer drilling program for a minimum of 4,000 meters at the Moran Lake and GCM Mining produced a total of 16,370 ounces of gold at Segovia in June 2022 bringing total production in the second quarter of 2022 to 53,198 ounces.