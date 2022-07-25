The all-in-one NFT data aggregator platform NFTGo.io has recently launched a new feature - Watchlist. This feature is designed to address the growing demand from NFT users to gather on-chain data in a more efficient and streamlined manner.

NFT investors analyze a tremendous amount of market information on a daily basis, particularly new collections and whale activities. However, this information is widely dispersed and it can be quite overwhelming to keep track of everything with the limited time and energy that one often has.

NFTGo.io has recently enabled real-time data and now launches the Watchlist feature that enables users to create a customized page on their data aggregator platform to manage NFT collections, track addresses, create NFT dashboards, and share their watchlist.

Build A Collection Dashboard

NFTGo.io's watchlist supports data tracking in three categories: Collection, Address, and NFT.

In a situation when a user has multiple potential NFT collections in mind and is looking for the right moment to purchase, adding them to the watchlist can help with finding buy or sell signals more efficiently.

Each collection dashboard shows transaction activities including sale, listing, mint, transfer, and burn, as well as the social feed from Mirror, with options to view activities by whales or blue-chip holders only.

By comparing each collection's key metrics, one can get insights on which collection has the highest trading volume, an uptrend in floor price, or has long-term holders.





Follow the "Smart Money"

Tracking smart money is considered by many to be a helpful way to find potential insights. As a result, they have added a feature that enables their users to track individual addresses, and see how successful these have addresses have been in the past. NFTGo.io further expands this into the Address Watchlist, where users can get a snapshot of an address' performance and discover potential collections that the "smart money" holds or has recently bought.

Similar to the Collection Watchlist, the Address Watchlist offers address activities including buy, sell, mint, burn, receive, send activities. It also provides a holistic view of key metrics including estimated holding value, profit, and loss, holding value, and activities.

Create An NFT Dashboard

NFTGo's watchlist feature also enables users to track up to 200 NFTs in one place. If a user prefers tracking NFTs based on metrics like rarity score, they can add them to their watchlist and wait for a lower price to purchase the rare NFT.

Users can also share their watchlist to communities and social media, or follow whales' watchlists to learn about what they are currently interested in and analyze the collections.

About NFTGo.io

NFTGo.io is an NFT data aggregator that enables users to analyze the NFT market by housing a wide range of analytic tools and features, including NFT market trends and analytics, NFT search engine, ranking, rarity, whale tracking, upcoming nft drops, watchlist, trading aggregator, and many more tools to help users discover, purchase, and evaluate NFT assets.

