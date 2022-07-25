Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication provider, simplifying identity for everyone, has been recognized as a Representative Provider in the inaugural 2022 Gartner Innovation Insight: Journey-Time Orchestration Mitigates Fraud Risk and Delivers Better UX report

Alongside a handful of other vendors, Onfido is recognized as a Representative Provider. From Onfido's perspective, this recognition is a direct result of the Real Identity Platform offering Onfido Studio, a mission control for orchestrating identity verification. Onfido Studio enables organizations to orchestrate sophisticated identity verification workflows with its drag-and-drop, no-code interface and comprehensive verification suite.

According to Gartner, journey-time orchestration solutions can reduce risk along digital user journeys, while abstracting away the "complexity of managing multiple vendor integrations." The recently released Onfido Real Identity Platform, is identified in the report as one such solution capable of offering "orchestration capabilities with an emphasis on identity proofing, onboarding and compliance."

The Onfido Real Identity Platform reduces the complexity of sourcing and managing multiple identity verification vendors to meet local compliance regulations and streamlines identity solutions.

The Gartner report notes that amongst the key features of an orchestration system includes the ability to design "user journeys in a low-code/no-code manner." Through Onfido Studio, companies have access to a single mission control center for identity verification that enables them to build and optimize multiple identity verification flows using the entire verification suite and no-code workflows.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by Gartner in its recent Innovation Insight report, highlighting our seamless identity orchestration solution," said Onfido Chief Product Officer Alex Valle. "When it comes to anti-fraud measures, the ability to bring in multiple, customizable identity verification signals that can operate globally is critically important for companies looking to scale and grow, while reducing costs. Our Real Identity Platform delivers this while safeguarding against increasingly complex fraud vectors."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Onfido

Onfido makes digital identity simple. The company makes it easy for people to access services by digitally verifying them using its Real Identity Platform. The platform allows businesses to tailor verification methods to individual user and market needs in a no-code, orchestration layer combining the right mix of document and biometric verifications, trusted data sources, and passive fraud signals to meet their risk, friction and regulatory requirements. Onfido Atlas AI powers the platform's fully-automated, end-to-end identity verification. Developed in-house for over 10 years, it's how Onfido ensures its analysis is fair, fast and accurate.

Recognized as a global leader in AI for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Idinvest Partners, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 (Microsoft) and others. In 2021, Onfido was awarded 'Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Hot Company' by CyberDefense Global Infosec Awards, 'Fraud Prevention Innovation of the Year' at the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, and named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 for the fourth year running. They partner with over 800 businesses globally to help millions access services every week from billion dollar institutions to hypergrowth start-ups. Onfido supports checks in 195 countries, and 2,500+ document types.

Onfido believes in access and belonging for all, and is proud to be a platinum sponsor of Women in Identity, a global, non-profit membership organization whose purpose is to promote parity with respect to opportunity, reward, recognition, and professional mobility

