Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) - Green Light Metals Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has completed the previously announced amalgamation (the "Transaction") with Can-America Minerals Inc. ("Can-America") and 1328592 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to acquire Can-America by way of a three-cornered amalgamation.

Acquisition of Can-America

As previously announced on December 16, 2021, the Company, Can-America and Subco entered into an amalgamation agreement contemplating the Transaction on December 14, 2021 and amended such agreement on June 7, 2022 (together, the "Amalgamation Agreement"). Under the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement, the Transaction was completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the laws of British Columbia, whereby Subco and Can-America amalgamated (post-continuance under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia)), with Subco surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. As a result of the Transaction, the Company holds all of Can-America's assets, which includes ownership or control of mineral properties in Wisconsin and Nevada, and Can-America's shareholders hold common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares").

The completion of the Transaction was subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, customary closing conditions and requisite corporate and shareholder approvals, including the approval of the holders of common shares of Can-America. All such conditions have either been met or waived by the parties. The Transaction also includes the issuance of Common Shares as payment of a previous shareholder loan to Can-America.

Pursuant to the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement, the parties will next seek to close a private placement of Common Shares, or common shares of a financing entity, for gross proceeds of at least $4 million (the "Private Placement") in connection with the Transaction and as a necessary component of the Transaction, and seek conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the listing of the Common Shares.

In connection with the proposed listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV, it is expected that a filing statement will be prepared and filed in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The Company will provide further details upon the closing of the Private Placement and will make available all information, including financial information as required by the TSXV and will provide at a later date, in a press release, the required disclosure.

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Green Light Metals Inc.

Dan Colton

President & CEO, Director

(612) 839-8286

dancolton@greenlightmetals.com

David Carew

CFO & Corporate Secretary

(416) 786-4867

dave@greenlightmetals.com

