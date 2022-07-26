Foster City, CA, and Hangzhou, China, July 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollomics Inc. an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Jane Wang, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer. In this role, Dr. Wang will lead the drug discovery pipeline for the Company. She will also serve as Apollomics' China General Manager and will report to the Chief Executive Officer."We are very excited to have Jane join our team," said Guo-Liang Yu, PhD, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Jane is a drug discovery expert in a number of therapeutic areas, including oncology, with a proven track record advancing compounds from the laboratory to clinical development. With her broad experience, she will make significant contributions to our global research strategy.""I am pleased to join a Company dedicated to the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel agents targeting multiple oncology indications. I look forward to growing our global team to discover and advance new compounds into the clinic," added Jane Wang, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer.Dr. Wang brings over 20 years of drug discovery experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Medicinal Chemistry at WuXi AppTec where she worked to enhance RNA drug discovery and led multiple teams in medicinal chemistry and synthetic organic chemistry. Prior to WuXi, Dr. Wang spent 12 years on the drug discovery team at Pfizer, Inc. as a senior principal scientist, focusing on diseases in oncology, inflammation, and the central nervous system Previously, she did her postdoc at the U.S. National Institute of Health and at Schering-Plough. Dr. Wang earned a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland Baltimore County and a B.S. in Applied Chemistry from Fudan University. She is an inventor/co-inventor of over 50 patent applications and an author of over 35 publications.About Apollomics Inc.Apollomics Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of monotherapies and combination therapies of tumor-targeting and immuno-oncology agents. The Company's product pipeline has several programs at different stages of development, including a novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. Apollomics has operating entities in Foster City, California, USA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.Contact Information:Investor Contact:Raymond LowVP Finance, Corporate Controller(925) 451-0712Raymond.Low@apollomicsinc.comU.S. Media Contact:Remy BernardaCorporate Communications(415) 203-6386remy.bernarda@apollomicsinc.comChina Media Contact:Porda Havas International Finance Communications GroupKelly FungGeneral Manager(852) 3150 6763kelly.fung@pordahavas.comSource: Apollomics, Inc.Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.