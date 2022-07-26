Once Upon a Brick Inc. Land Investments Announces an Increase in Efficiency With Its Newly Designed Website

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Once Upon a Brick Inc. Land Investments has announced it has increased its land sales funnel efficiency with its newly designed website.

According to the company, its new website significantly reduces the time it takes buyers to purchase a parcel of land as it cuts down the waiting and processing times and the added costs of working with third-party real estate agents to close land purchasing deals.

Once Upon a Brick Inc. Land Investments believes that its new approach to land buying addresses the current problems buyers face in real estate because of the Federal Reserve's responses to rising inflation-rigid credit checks, increasing interest rates, and soaring down payments.

The company's approach, akin to seller-financed real estate deals, is possible as it owns all the land in its listings, giving it the freedom to remove the need for credit checks, down payments, and high interest rates.

Once Upon a Brick Inc. Land Investments provides a step-by-step guide to the buying process, as well as an updated listing of all the lands for sale on its website. Buyers can simply scroll through the listings, click on the ones they're interested in, and submit their details online.

Once the company has verified the payment, it will email a contract to the buyer within two to three business days, indicating the parcel in question and the financing terms. Most of the company's transactions have terms that require monthly installments of $100 or less, arguably the same price most households spend on groceries.

Predictably, the company's current business model has enabled it to become one of the fastest-growing land-for-sale companies in the country. Since its inception in 2019, Once Upon a Brick Inc. Land Investments has already helped hundreds of buyers acquire lands within a matter of days using its newly designed website.

About Once Upon a Brick Inc. Land Investments

Established in November 2019, Once Upon a Brick Inc. Land Investments was built as a raw land selling firm aiming to make investing in lands easy and affordable for the average person. The firm also sells to investors looking for a piece of property they can flip or build on.

