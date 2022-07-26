MegaPro Biomedical Co., Ltd.: MegaPro Successfully Completes the biological evaluations of IOP as Vaccine Adjuvant T cell mediated Immunity is Substantially Enhanced, Improving the Efficacy of Vaccines

DJ MegaPro Successfully Completes the biological evaluations of IOP as Vaccine Adjuvant T cell mediated Immunity is Substantially Enhanced, Improving the Efficacy of Vaccines

MegaPro Biomedical (6827) Successfully Completed IOP Vaccine Adjuvant Cell Experiment

MegaPro Biomedical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "MegaPro", Taiwan OTC Stock Code: 6827) has successfully completed the biological evaluations of their iron oxide nanoparticle platform (hereinafter referred to as IOP) as vaccine adjuvant. Compared with commercially available adjuvants, the IOP can stimulate higher T cell mediated immunity, foreshadowing that the IOP is expected to become a new generation of vaccine adjuvant.

MegaPro states that in the process of vaccine development, in addition to the requirement of selecting the appropriate antigen, the adjuvant also plays a very important role. Adjuvants are mainly used to help induce, prolong, and enhance specific immune responses to target antigens. Using the appropriate adjuvant can effectively improve the efficacy of vaccines. In recent years, vaccine adjuvants that can enhance T cell mediated immunity attracts more and more attention. According to the latest test results, the IOP developed as a vaccine adjuvant can boost higher T cell mediated immunity than commercially available adjuvants (such as polyI:C or sapronin). IOP has the potential to replace or combine with these commercial products and become the new generation of vaccine adjuvants.

MegaPro states that in addition to being phagocytosed by macrophages, IOPs can also be efficiently uptaken by another type of antigen-presenting cells (APC) called dendritic cells. After foreign matter enters the body, macrophages and dendritic cells as the first-line of APC in the human body, especially when dendritic cells are activated, they would interact with T lymphocytes and B lymphocytes, awakening T lymphocytes and triggering a strong immune response.

According to the most recent results of cell experiments, IOP can not only be uptaken by dendritic cells, but also promote the maturation and activation of these dendritic cells, greatly increasing the biochemical indexes of CD80, CD86, CD205, CD40, MHC II, revealing that the activation efficiency of dendritic cells to be increased to 70-80%. In terms of cytokines induction, IOP can induce dendritic cells to produce high levels of IL-12, IL-9, MCP-1, which indicated the high potential for directing the type 1 helper T cell (Th1) response. IOP has a significant benefit on the antigen presentation ability of vaccine preparations and the induction of T cell mediated immunity.

Dr. Jassy Wang, President of MegaPro, states that the company is currently planning to conduct the next stage of animal experiments, combining IOP with specific antigens as an anti-tumor vaccine to verify the feasibility of IOP in related fields. After successful completion of the experiment, the company is expected to enter the field of cell therapy and immunotherapy through IOP vaccine adjuvants.

MegaPro further indicates that over the years, three major product pipelines has been derived from the two proprietary nanotechnology platforms, iron oxide nanoparticles and polymeric micelles: the MPB-1514 intravenous iron supplement for iron-deficiency anemia based on iron oxide nanoparticle technology, the MPB-1523 contrast agent for MRI diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma, and the MPB-1734 new formulation of anticancer drug based on polymeric micelles technology. The company has recently extended its product pipeline ambitions to new applications, such as vaccines, cell therapy and immunotherapy, etc. In the future, the company will continue to devote itself to the nanomedicine development, providing better treatment opportunities with nanomedicine in the pharmaceutical industry. File: MegaPro Successfully Completes the biological evaluations of IOP as Vaccine Adjuvant T cell mediated Immunity is Substantially Enhanced, Improving the Efficacy of Vaccines

