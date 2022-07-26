Brighton College Further Expands Course Offering in Singapore, Set to Receive Year 8 Pupils

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton College (Singapore) https://www.brightoncollege.edu.sg/, a leader in British private education for Children aged 18 months to 11 years, announced today it had received approval from Singapore's Committee for Private Education (CPE) to extend its curriculum and course offerings to pupils aged up to 13 years from August 2025.

The approval allows Brighton College to offer its renowned and robust British National curriculum and focus on the development of the whole child throughout their formative years, setting them up superbly for future success.

Commenting on the approval of the Year 7 & 8 courses, Head Master Andrew Noakes said, "The College in Singapore continues to develop for the benefit of the international community. The expansion of the school to pupils aged up to 13 means that we can offer a Brighton College education to more children for longer,to encompass their critical growth years.

We are well-placed to prepare children for the next stage of their education in schools anywhere in the world. We want our pupils to delight in being curious, to be able to confidently use their knowledge and skills and all whilst ensuring kindness is at the forefront of their minds. Importantly, Brighton College pupils go on to realise they can make a positive difference and impact wherever they may go."

177 Years of Educational Excellence

Brighton College (Singapore) was founded in August 2020 to offer education to year 5, subsequently expanding to Year 6, and now to Years 7 & 8 to 185 pupils. In 2021, Brighton College was named the Best New School and Best Small School in the HoneyKids Asia Education Awards.

Brighton College (Singapore) pupils retain significant elements of the Brighton DNA in exploring their strengths and talents. Taking from the school's three pillars of curiosity, confidence and kindness, students are nurtured based on their unique characteristics and abilities.

This involves celebrating students for who they are, whether they are sporty, artistic or scholarly. In this way, children learn to take joy and pride in diversity by acknowledging the individual strengths of themselves and their peers.

Founded in 1845 by William Aldwin Soames, Brighton College was the first Victorian public school established in the British county of Sussex. For over ten years, Brighton College International Schools has been working with partners to establish leading British curriculum schools worldwide and has established campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bangkok, Dubai and Singapore.

In 2019, Brighton College was named England's Independent School of the Year 2019 and Independent Secondary School of the Decade in 2020 by the Sunday Times. In 2018 it was ranked fifth in the country for average A-level results, with 99% of grades being A* to B.

For more information, please visit https://www.brightoncollege.edu.sg/

About Brighton College Singapore

Brighton College (Singapore) offers an exceptional foundation for learning for children aged 18 months to 13 years through the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) and the English National Curriculum. A proud member of the Brighton College family of international schools, our programmes echo the excellence seen at our founding school, underpinned by the Brighton College values of curiosity, confidence and kindness. The College focuses on ensuring that pupils have the best possible experience at school, and offers a broad curriculum and co-curricular provision to ensure that these opportunities extend to Art, performances, music, dance, public speaking and sport.

This vision is delivered in partnership between two leading global school groups, Cognita, and Brighton College, the UK's top co-educational school, which was recently named The Sunday Times Independent School of the Decade.

About Cognita

Founded in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary family of diverse yet connected schools spanning thirteen different countries. Cognita schools share one common purpose: to create an inspiring world of education that builds self-belief and empowers individuals to succeed. With over 90 schools in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, we employ 15,000+ teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 60,000 students.