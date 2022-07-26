Dassault Systèmes and Hyundai Motor have been partners for 30 years, aiming to achieve technology development through Dassault Systèmes' CATIA applications

Extended agreement between the two companies will support Hyundai Motor's future growth momentum and new business

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced a supply and maintenance agreement with Hyundai Motor for Dassault Systèmes' CATIA applications.

Through this agreement, Hyundai Motor expects to help its diverse partners locally and globally by being able to foster their seamless collaborative technology relationships.

Dassault Systèmes is recognized as a long-standing growth partner of Hyundai Motor. It has contributed to the development of vehicles and related technologies by providing CATIA and technical support to Hyundai Motor for the past 30 years.

CATIA, which is currently used by the technical center of Hyundai Motor group located in several countries, is a solution used for designing the entire production process in a 3D model, from the initial idea planning stage to design, analysis, and assembly. CATIA has contributed to shortening Hyundai Motor's product development process and reducing its costs.

Dassault Systèmes' CATIA and 3DEXPERIENCE platform are the best and most innovative solutions for successful products, enabling businesses to meet the needs of all manufacturers, from original equipment manufacturers to their supply chains.

"The extension of our agreement with Hyundai Motor takes place at a time when the mobility industry in Korea is accelerating toward the electrification of vehicles. This has significant implications for helping the related industry prepare for new changes in a more stable way," said Samson Khaou, Executive Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Dassault Systèmes. "Through this partnership, Dassault Systèmes will continue to provide the best support to Hyundai Motor with technology and know-how to help it take a leading position in the global automobile market as well as in new business."

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' CATIA applications: https://www.3ds.com/products-services/catia/

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

SHARE THIS ON TWITTER

Long-term partners @Dassault3DS and @hmg_talk extend CAD maintenance agreement by five years CATIA

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Youtube

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005628/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Greg SABEY

greg.sabey@3ds.com

+1 (781) 810 3790

EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

India

Kriti ASHOK

kriti.ashok@3ds.com

+91 9741310607

Japan

Yukiko SATO

yukiko.sato@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3841

Korea

Jeemin JEONG

jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

AP South

Jessica TAN

jessica.tan@3ds.com

+65 6511 6248