Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of
Identification code of
Day of transaction
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
18/07/2022
FR0010309096
25
29.60
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
25
29.60
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
18/07/2022 10:17:30
FR0010309096
29.60
EUR
20
XPAR
00315273726EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
18/07/2022 10:17:30
FR0010309096
29.60
EUR
5
XPAR
00315273727EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
