Dienstag, 26.07.2022
Rallye kommt ins Laufen: Hot Stock Clear Sky Lithium
26.07.2022 | 08:15
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 25

26 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 25 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 50,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 377. 9299 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 380 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 374.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,616,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,475,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 25 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1678374.50 08:20:4800060196829TRLO0LSE
473374.50 08:20:4800060196830TRLO0LSE
2261377.50 08:55:3800060197757TRLO0LSE
1029379.00 09:14:2200060198220TRLO0LSE
700379.00 09:14:2200060198221TRLO0LSE
502379.00 09:14:2200060198222TRLO0LSE
828379.00 09:14:3800060198228TRLO0LSE
84379.00 09:14:3800060198229TRLO0LSE
2064379.50 09:23:1700060198507TRLO0LSE
530379.50 09:28:2800060198620TRLO0LSE
1691379.50 09:28:2800060198621TRLO0LSE
1949379.50 10:27:4100060200166TRLO0LSE
771379.50 10:27:4100060200167TRLO0LSE
700379.50 10:27:4100060200168TRLO0LSE
405379.50 10:27:4100060200169TRLO0LSE
589380.00 10:27:4100060200170TRLO0LSE
700380.00 10:27:4100060200171TRLO0LSE
1339380.00 10:27:4100060200172TRLO0LSE
271380.00 10:27:4100060200173TRLO0LSE
2213379.50 11:42:4500060201876TRLO0LSE
2087379.50 11:42:4500060201877TRLO0LSE
114379.00 12:47:3000060203416TRLO0LSE
174379.00 12:47:5100060203472TRLO0LSE
1766379.00 12:47:5100060203473TRLO0LSE
209379.00 12:47:5100060203474TRLO0LSE
648379.00 12:47:5200060203476TRLO0LSE
1865378.00 13:06:5600060203858TRLO0LSE
402377.00 13:09:1500060203909TRLO0LSE
27377.00 14:00:0600060205014TRLO0LSE
328377.50 14:15:5700060205424TRLO0LSE
16377.50 14:15:5700060205425TRLO0LSE
558377.50 14:15:5700060205426TRLO0LSE
700377.50 14:15:5700060205427TRLO0LSE
234377.50 14:15:5700060205428TRLO0LSE
1951377.50 14:15:5700060205429TRLO0LSE
994377.50 14:25:1400060205699TRLO0LSE
1835377.50 14:30:2200060205927TRLO0LSE
15377.50 14:30:2200060205928TRLO0LSE
2214377.00 14:30:3600060205940TRLO0LSE
986377.00 14:49:2000060206818TRLO0LSE
700377.00 14:49:2000060206819TRLO0LSE
441377.00 14:49:2000060206820TRLO0LSE
268376.50 15:01:3000060207533TRLO0LSE
60377.00 15:04:4300060207708TRLO0LSE
2100377.00 15:04:4300060207709TRLO0LSE
83 377.00 15:04:4300060207710TRLO0LSE
244377.50 15:19:1700060208474TRLO0LSE
694377.50 15:19:1700060208475TRLO0LSE
77377.50 15:19:1700060208476TRLO0LSE
99377.50 15:19:1700060208477TRLO0LSE
18377.50 15:19:2000060208479TRLO0LSE
57377.50 15:25:1000060208695TRLO0LSE
700377.50 15:26:3800060208796TRLO0LSE
270377.50 15:26:3800060208797TRLO0LSE
506377.00 15:32:5800060209309TRLO0LSE
4377.00 15:32:5800060209310TRLO0LSE
470377.00 15:32:5800060209311TRLO0LSE
201377.00 15:32:5800060209312TRLO0LSE
504377.00 15:32:5800060209313TRLO0LSE
23377.00 15:32:5800060209314TRLO0LSE
335377.00 15:32:5800060209315TRLO0LSE
1376.50 15:52:4500060210303TRLO0LSE
700376.50 15:52:4500060210304TRLO0LSE
300376.50 15:52:4500060210305TRLO0LSE
700376.50 15:52:4500060210306TRLO0LSE
1148374.50 16:00:4200060210759TRLO0LSE
565374.50 16:10:4700060211420TRLO0LSE
832374.50 16:12:0400060211492TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.