Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

26 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 25 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 50,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 377. 9299 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 380 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 374.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,616,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,475,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 25 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1678 374.50 08:20:48 00060196829TRLO0 LSE 473 374.50 08:20:48 00060196830TRLO0 LSE 2261 377.50 08:55:38 00060197757TRLO0 LSE 1029 379.00 09:14:22 00060198220TRLO0 LSE 700 379.00 09:14:22 00060198221TRLO0 LSE 502 379.00 09:14:22 00060198222TRLO0 LSE 828 379.00 09:14:38 00060198228TRLO0 LSE 84 379.00 09:14:38 00060198229TRLO0 LSE 2064 379.50 09:23:17 00060198507TRLO0 LSE 530 379.50 09:28:28 00060198620TRLO0 LSE 1691 379.50 09:28:28 00060198621TRLO0 LSE 1949 379.50 10:27:41 00060200166TRLO0 LSE 771 379.50 10:27:41 00060200167TRLO0 LSE 700 379.50 10:27:41 00060200168TRLO0 LSE 405 379.50 10:27:41 00060200169TRLO0 LSE 589 380.00 10:27:41 00060200170TRLO0 LSE 700 380.00 10:27:41 00060200171TRLO0 LSE 1339 380.00 10:27:41 00060200172TRLO0 LSE 271 380.00 10:27:41 00060200173TRLO0 LSE 2213 379.50 11:42:45 00060201876TRLO0 LSE 2087 379.50 11:42:45 00060201877TRLO0 LSE 114 379.00 12:47:30 00060203416TRLO0 LSE 174 379.00 12:47:51 00060203472TRLO0 LSE 1766 379.00 12:47:51 00060203473TRLO0 LSE 209 379.00 12:47:51 00060203474TRLO0 LSE 648 379.00 12:47:52 00060203476TRLO0 LSE 1865 378.00 13:06:56 00060203858TRLO0 LSE 402 377.00 13:09:15 00060203909TRLO0 LSE 27 377.00 14:00:06 00060205014TRLO0 LSE 328 377.50 14:15:57 00060205424TRLO0 LSE 16 377.50 14:15:57 00060205425TRLO0 LSE 558 377.50 14:15:57 00060205426TRLO0 LSE 700 377.50 14:15:57 00060205427TRLO0 LSE 234 377.50 14:15:57 00060205428TRLO0 LSE 1951 377.50 14:15:57 00060205429TRLO0 LSE 994 377.50 14:25:14 00060205699TRLO0 LSE 1835 377.50 14:30:22 00060205927TRLO0 LSE 15 377.50 14:30:22 00060205928TRLO0 LSE 2214 377.00 14:30:36 00060205940TRLO0 LSE 986 377.00 14:49:20 00060206818TRLO0 LSE 700 377.00 14:49:20 00060206819TRLO0 LSE 441 377.00 14:49:20 00060206820TRLO0 LSE 268 376.50 15:01:30 00060207533TRLO0 LSE 60 377.00 15:04:43 00060207708TRLO0 LSE 2100 377.00 15:04:43 00060207709TRLO0 LSE 83 377.00 15:04:43 00060207710TRLO0 LSE 244 377.50 15:19:17 00060208474TRLO0 LSE 694 377.50 15:19:17 00060208475TRLO0 LSE 77 377.50 15:19:17 00060208476TRLO0 LSE 99 377.50 15:19:17 00060208477TRLO0 LSE 18 377.50 15:19:20 00060208479TRLO0 LSE 57 377.50 15:25:10 00060208695TRLO0 LSE 700 377.50 15:26:38 00060208796TRLO0 LSE 270 377.50 15:26:38 00060208797TRLO0 LSE 506 377.00 15:32:58 00060209309TRLO0 LSE 4 377.00 15:32:58 00060209310TRLO0 LSE 470 377.00 15:32:58 00060209311TRLO0 LSE 201 377.00 15:32:58 00060209312TRLO0 LSE 504 377.00 15:32:58 00060209313TRLO0 LSE 23 377.00 15:32:58 00060209314TRLO0 LSE 335 377.00 15:32:58 00060209315TRLO0 LSE 1 376.50 15:52:45 00060210303TRLO0 LSE 700 376.50 15:52:45 00060210304TRLO0 LSE 300 376.50 15:52:45 00060210305TRLO0 LSE 700 376.50 15:52:45 00060210306TRLO0 LSE 1148 374.50 16:00:42 00060210759TRLO0 LSE 565 374.50 16:10:47 00060211420TRLO0 LSE 832 374.50 16:12:04 00060211492TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com