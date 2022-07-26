Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.07.2022
Rallye kommt ins Laufen: Hot Stock Clear Sky Lithium
WKN: 859133 ISIN: AU000000ILU1 Ticker-Symbol: ILZ 
Tradegate
25.07.22
19:41 Uhr
6,400 Euro
-0,014
-0,22 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5556,67809:31
6,5886,69209:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA15,120-2,95 %
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS GROUP CO LTD1,5200,00 %
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED6,400-0,22 %
NEBAG AG9,475-0,79 %
PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED0,682+2,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.