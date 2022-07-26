Das Instrument BX9 FR0000074072 BIGBEN INTERACT.INH. EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2022

The instrument BX9 FR0000074072 BIGBEN INTERACT.INH. EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2022



Das Instrument NWR CH0005059438 NEBAG NA SF 1,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2022

The instrument NWR CH0005059438 NEBAG NA SF 1,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2022



Das Instrument 5E8 AU000000PSC9 PROSPECT RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2022

The instrument 5E8 AU000000PSC9 PROSPECT RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2022



Das Instrument OCM CNE100001NN9 CHINA INTL MAR.CONT.H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2022

The instrument OCM CNE100001NN9 CHINA INTL MAR.CONT.H YC1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2022



Das Instrument ILZ AU000000ILU1 ILUKA RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2022

The instrument ILZ AU000000ILU1 ILUKA RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2022

