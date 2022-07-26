Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognised as a UK Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work, ranking 37 among 263 companies in the Small Organisation category.

This recognition further confirms that Ryan is a great workplace for all, including women, where people trust each other, and employees are able to reach their full potential. The Best Workplace for Women list recognises companies that support the different identities women hold, ensures their daily experiences are positive and consistent, acknowledges women as a valuable talent pool, and strives for fair representation of women in the workforce and throughout managerial roles.

"Our position on this prestigious list is a result of Ryan's commitment to ensure every team member reaches their full potential," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "We are very proud to provide a workplace culture that is inclusive and diverse as we continue to grow."

"Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best Workplaces for Women that the UK has ever recognised," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK. "These results are based on what women themselves have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience and how well represented they are in the workforce and management. Ensuring people aren't discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work is all about. Only by first identifying the gaps in workers' experiences can organisations truly take action to close them, which is why analysing employee experience is important. We are proud that the data and insights we provide organisations help on that continuous journey-and it's wonderful to celebrate so many Best Workplaces for Women this year, across all sectors and organisational sizes."

The complete list of winning companies can be found here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

