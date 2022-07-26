Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has integrated with LinkedIn's API allowing its users to publish Moovly videos to their personal pages as well as their company's pages, all directly from the Moovly platform.

LinkedIn is the world's largest professional network with more than 830 million members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. LinkedIn was acquired by Microsoft in December 2016, bringing together the world's leading professional cloud and the world's leading professional network.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said, "This integration allows LinkedIn's users to publish videos made in Moovly directly to their personal or company LinkedIn profiles. Video is becoming increasingly important in talent acquisition, employee branding, company positioning and candidates promoting themselves online via video resumes. This feature makes that simple to do, and is yet another example of Moovly adding incredible value through integrations, as we continue to build the world's leading online content creation platform."

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Email: press@moovly.com

